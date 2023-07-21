CUET PG 2023 result OUT for 8.77 lakh candidates, check scorecard direct download link

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CUET PG 2023 result download link

CUET PG 2023 result download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test - Post Graduate (CUET PG 2023). Candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2023 can download their results from the official website of CUET using their credentials on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

In a tweet, UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar stated that the results also have been shared with the universities where had applied. He recommended candidates to get in tough with the relevant universities and institutes for more information.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes was conducted in two phases wherein approx. 8.77 lakh candidates appeared. The exams were conducted between June 5 to July 6 for the Academic Session 2023-24, CUET (PG) – 2023 in bilingual mode i.e., English and Hindi in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

According to the official data, this year, about 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and administered 877492 exams. A total of 197 Universities (Central/State/Private and others) are participating in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes. The exam was conducted in 279 Cities including 7 cities outside India namely Doha, Dubai, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Bagmati.

CUET PG 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2023 scorecard' under candidate's activity

It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the login button

CUET PG 2023 scorecard will available on the screen

Download and save CUET PG 2023 scorecard for future reference

CUET PG 2023 scorecard direct download link