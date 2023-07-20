NEET UG counselling 2023: MCC registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check government colleges, seat matrix

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG counselling 2023 registration starts today

NEET UG counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the online counselling registration for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) for the first round. Candidates who qualified in the NEET 2023 and have secured the minimum cut-off marks are eligible to apply online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Medical Colleges offering admission in MBBS, BDS and other Undergraduate medical courses.

According to the official schedule, the first round registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling will end on July 25 along with the payment process. The choice of filling/locking process will be available till July 26 and the result will be announced on July 29, 2023.

NEET UG counselling 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NEET - mcc.nic.in Click on the link that reads, 'NEET UG counselling 2023 registration' under the undergraduate medical tab Put your basic details and proceed with the application process Select the colleges and courses based on your preferences Cross-check the information provided in the registration portal Download and save the confirmation page after the final submission

ALSO READ | NEET UG counselling 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Fee, Schedule and other details

NEET UG counselling 2023 registration link

NEET UG counselling 2023: Government Medical Colleges and Seat Matrix

Medical Colleges Seat Matrix Closing Rank (General) Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 250 107 VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 150 129 University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 150 217 Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi 200 550 Government Medical College, Chandigarh 150 150 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 182 302 King George's Medical University, Lucknow 250 1,457

NEET UG counselling 2023: List of Documents

At the time of counselling, candidate should have NEET UG 2023 Admit Card, NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter, Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth), Class 12 certificate and mark sheet, ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport), Eight passport size photographs, Provisional Allotment Letter, Caste Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (if applicable).