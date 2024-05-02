HD Revanna files for anticipatory bail in Karnataka obscene videos case: Latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : X/@HD_REVANNA HD Revanna (R), the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

HD Revanna, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and also implicated in the Karnataka sex scandal, has submitted an application for anticipatory bail. HD Revanna, a prominent political figure in Karnataka, has been embroiled in the Karnataka sex scandal, facing accusations related to the case.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka sex scandal, involving Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, takes a new turn as his former car driver, Karthik, releases a video statement from an undisclosed location, now revealed to be in Malaysia.

Here’s the breakdown of the latest developments:

Driver’s video statement

In the video released on Tuesday, Karthik denied circulating the alleged sex scandal video clips involving Prajwal Revanna, asserting that he had only shared them with BJP leader Devaraje Gowda.

Questioning the motive

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy raised doubts about the driver’s sudden relocation to Malaysia and questioned the motive behind the video release, hinting at the involvement of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Congress MP D K Suresh in orchestrating the move.

Political blame game

Kumaraswamy targeted the ‘DK’ brothers, Shivakumar and Suresh, for accusing him of releasing the explicit video clips, while Shivakumar retaliated, dismissing the allegations and challenging Kumaraswamy to seek information from the center regarding the scandal’s origins.

Expanding investigation

The Congress government in Karnataka has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal, further intensifying the political turmoil surrounding the issue.

Devaraje Gowda’s response

Devaraje Gowda, who contested against Prajwal Revanna’s father in the 2023 Assembly elections, rejected allegations of political manipulation, stating that Karthik had affiliations with the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan and released the videos for political gains.

Ongoing turmoil

As explicit video clips continue circulating, implicating Prajwal Revanna, the scandal added fuel to Karnataka’s political fire, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process and alliances.

