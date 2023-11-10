Registration window for CLAT 2024 UG, PG programs closing today, check easy steps to apply online

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CLAT 2024 UG, PG registration window closing today, November 10, 2023.

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conclude the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) today, November 10, 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so by the end of the day. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was November 3, 2023. The application forms for the CLAT 2024 exam can be submitted at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After the completion of the registration process, the correction window will be opened. Candidates will be able to make changes to the application form by November 12.

Common Law Admission Test is a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. According to the official schedule, the CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. All those who are looking forward to taking admission to national law universities should fill out the application form for CLAT 2024 before the closure of the registration window.

CLAT 2024 Eligibility

UG

The candidate should have passed the class 12th exam with 45 per cent marks. This criteria for SC/ST category is 40 per cent.

PG

Candidate should have a passed Ll.B. or an equivalent exam with 50 per cent marks or its equivalent. while this criteria for SC/ST categories is 45 per cent.

How to apply for CLAT 2024?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the registration window

Now, you need to first register yourself by providing details such as name, mobile number, email id etc.

After the generation of the credentials, you need to fill up the online application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and click on the 'submit' button

For your records, take a printout of the application form

CLAT 2024 Application Fee