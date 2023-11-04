CLAT 2024 Registration deadline extended to November 10 - Apply now at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CLAT 2024 Registration deadline extended

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has extended the last date of registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024). According to the official notification, the last date of application has been extended till November 10. Candidates who have yet not submitted applications for undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) law courses can fill application forms at the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, PwD, and NRI categories are required to pay Rs. 4000 whereas the candidates from SC, ST, and BPL categories are required to pay Rs 3,500 to register for the entrance exam.

How to apply for CLAT 2024 Registration?

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the link to register

Register yourself first

Login with the generated credentials

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee and click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the CLAT 2024 Registration form for future reference

CLAT 2024 Registration: Eligibility

Candidates belonging to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories should have at least Forty-five per cent (45%) marks or its equivalent grade in their qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2 or an equivalent examination whereas this criterion for SC/ST categories is forty per cent.

CLAT 2024 Registration: Age Limit

There is no upper age limit for candidates appearing for undergraduate programmes through CLAT 2024.

CLAT 2024 Registration: Documents to be uploaded with the online application form