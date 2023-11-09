CLAT 2024 registration closing tomorrow, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CLAT 2024 application form available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 registration: The consortium of NLUs is going to close the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test - 2024. According to the official schedule, the last date of registration is November 10, 2023. All those who have yet not submitted their applications have been advised to do so at the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The correction window will open on November 12. The candidates will be able to make changes in the test centre preferences.

The Common Law Admission Test - 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres across the country. One week before the exam starts, the admission cards for the same will be made available.

How to register for CLAT 2024 registration?

Go to the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on 'CLAT 2024 registration link'

It will take you to the login screen where you must provide the necessary information

Carefully complete the application form

After paying and uploading your documents, hit the submit button

For future use, print up the CLAT 2024 application form

CLAT 2024 registration fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/PWD/NRI category are required to pay Rs. 4000/- whereas the candidates belonging to SC/ST/BPL category candidates, candidates are required to pay Rs. 3500/-. The payment should be done through online mode.

CLAT 2024 passing marks required

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories are required to secure 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the exam whereas this criteria for SC/ST categories is 40 percent.

CLAT 2024 eligibility

Candidates who may be appearing for their qualifying examination in March/ April 2024 are also eligible to appear for the CLAT 2024 exam. There will be no upper age limit for candidates appearing for Undergraduate programme through CLAT 2024.

ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 Registration closing on November 10, details here

ALSO READ | CLAT 2024: Know about registration process, exam date, exam pattern and more