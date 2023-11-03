CLAT 2024 registration closing today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check how to apply

CLAT 2024 registration process will be closed today, November 3. All those who have yet not submitted their applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) can do so at the official website of Consortium of NLUs, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration process was started on July 1, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.
CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply?
- Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs, consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2024 registration'
- It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the required details and click on the 'submit' button
- After the registration procedure, fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents, make a payment of application fees and click on the submit button
- The CLAT 2024 registration form will appear on the screen
- Take a printout of the CLAT 2024 application form for future reference
CLAT 2024 registration fee
Candidates from the General, OBC, PwD, and NRI categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 4000/- whereas the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/BPL category are required to pay Rs. 3500/-. The candidates can pay the application fee online through debit/credit/upi/internet banking.
CLAT 2024 exam date
Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.
Registration - Direct link
CLAT 2024 exam pattern
- Maximum Marks- 120
- Duration of exam - 02:00 Hours
- Multiple-Choice Questions - 120 questions of one mark each
- Syllabus: Constitutional Law, Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and industrial Law
- Negative Marking: A 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer