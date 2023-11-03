CLAT 2024 registration closing today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CLAT 2024 registration closes today, October 31

CLAT 2024 registration process will be closed today, November 3. All those who have yet not submitted their applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) can do so at the official website of Consortium of NLUs, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration process was started on July 1, 2023. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to apply online.

CLAT 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLAT 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter the required details and click on the 'submit' button

After the registration procedure, fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, make a payment of application fees and click on the submit button

The CLAT 2024 registration form will appear on the screen

Take a printout of the CLAT 2024 application form for future reference

CLAT 2024 registration fee

Candidates from the General, OBC, PwD, and NRI categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 4000/- whereas the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/BPL category are required to pay Rs. 3500/-. The candidates can pay the application fee online through debit/credit/upi/internet banking.

CLAT 2024 exam date

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

