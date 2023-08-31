NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 registration begins today, allotment result on September 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 3 registration started

NEET UG counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the third round counselling registration for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2023) today, August 31. Candidates who have participated in the first two rounds of NEET UG counselling, but have not been allotted any seats, will have to register afresh at mcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the third round registration process for NEET UG 2023 counselling will end on September 4, 2023, 12 noon, while the fee payment window will close at 8 PM. The choice of filling/locking process will be available between September 1 and September 5, whereas the result will be announced on September 8, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NEET - mcc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, 'New Registration' link under the undergraduate medical tab

Key in the required details and upload the relevant documents

Fill in the choices for colleges and courses as per your preferences

Cross-check the information provided in the registration portal

Download and save the confirmation page after the final submission.

NEET UG counselling 2023 registration link

NEET UG counselling 2023: List of Documents

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card,

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter,

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth),

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet,

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport),

Eight passport size photographs,

Provisional Allotment Letter,

Caste Certificate (if applicable),

PwD Certificate (if applicable).

