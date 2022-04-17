'Counselling delayed, why not exams': NEET-UG aspirants urge NTA to postpone NEET

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NEET-UG aspirants demand postponement, initiate Twitter campaign

"Delayed counselling is not our fault," NEET-UG aspirant Kaumudi Upadhyay told India TV Digital on Sunday. She further pressed for a fair chance for all, saying, "everyone is entitled to a certain gap after counselling, there should be some fairness on the part of NTA."

Kaumudi's voice grows in chorus, as demands for exam postponement have once again taken Twitter by storm. This time, it's for NEET-UG aspirants. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is being called out to consider the postponement of NEET-UG, as aspirants say they do not have enough time to prepare for exams, which are scheduled to be conducted on July 17.

The demands for NEET postponement have especially grown following the postponement of JEE, which had dates overlapping with some crucial board exams.

Talking to India TV Digital, students said NEET-UG exams were earlier conducted nearly 50 days post the board exams, however, this time, the case is different. Along with NEET and several other competitive exams, students also need to prepare for CUET, which, according to the official notification, is scheduled to be conducted between the first and second week of July.

What NEET-UG aspirants want

NEET-UG aspirant Syed Tousif said, "Just a few days back counselling got completed and I missed the seat by only some marks. I at least want some more time to prepare."

Ayush Anand, a NEET-UG aspirant added, "There is a single request on behalf of all neet aspirants to NTA, we just want 1 month extra to prepare well and our demand is 100% right this time, delay in counselling was not our fault."

"Mop up round has just concluded and NTA is conducting NEET-UG in July. We need some more time to jump back in NEET 2022. If NEET is delayed for a month, it won't affect the 2022 counselling process," another aspirant Chitra said.

Not just aspirants, several parents too have put forth their concerns.

Mahinoor, the parent of one of the NEET-UG aspirants said, "My daughter is very stressed and needs an extra one month."

"How are all students, not just my son, supposed to study and learn in such a short time? Can't they allow one extra month?" asked Yashika, mother of another NEET-UG aspirant.

It should also be noted that the CBSE Board exams will conclude on June 13, thereby hardly leaving much room for NEET preparations.

The NEET UG application process is already underway and the last date for NEET 2022 registration is May 6.

NEET-UG Postponement - Major Concerns Flagged By Students

Also Read | CBSE to return to single board exam next year: Reports

Latest Education News