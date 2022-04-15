Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBSE to return to single board exam next year: Reports

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will return to the pre-pandemic pattern of conducting board exams, that is, the single-board exam format from the year 2023. This means the Class X and XII board exams are not likely to be split into two parts, according to several media reports.

Earlier today, news agency PTI informed that CBSE is yet to decide whether the 2022-23 academic session will remain split into two terms for classes 10 and 12 or it will revert to the single board exam pattern.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams, and rationalizing the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021-22 announced by the CBSE as a "one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision to conduct the board exams in two terms was taken in view of the unprecedented situation posed by the pandemic where for the 2020-21 academic session, the students had to be assessed using an alternate assessment scheme as no board exams could be conducted.

The move was announced as a one-time measure," a senior board official said.

Under the split term system, the first term board examination was held in December last year and the second term board examination is scheduled to start on April 26.

The rising cases of COVID-19 have sparked concerns of possible school closures yet again even as experts have warned against the long-term learning losses caused by prolonged closure.

(With PTI inputs)

