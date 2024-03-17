NEET MDS 2024 exam tomorrow: Check last-minute tips, exam day guidelines, and more

NEET MDS 2024 exam: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET MDS 2024 exams tomorrow, March 18, 2024. The exam will take place in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM in 56 cities across India wherein around 28,000 candidates are expected to appear for the entrance exam.
The admit cards for the same have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded their NEET MDS 2024 exam admit card, can do so by accessing the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the NEET MDS 2024 are advised to check the exam details, pattern, guidelines, and other instructions here.
NEET MDS 2024 exam pattern
NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted in an online mode for three hours. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres across India. Candidates are advised to download their NEET MDS 2024 exam admit card and check their exam centre one day before the exam to avoid the last-minute rush.
The exam paper will have a total of 240 questions which will be 960 questions. The exam will be in an objective type format. There will be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to refer to the previous year's exam papers and try to solve within the time limit. This will give you an idea of your speed in the exam.
NEET MDS 2024: Last minute tips
- Candidates are advised to review their revision notes.
- Instead of concentrating on your weaknesses, pay attention to the strong and somewhat prepared chapters or topics.
- Print up a few copies of the NEET MDS 2024 admissions card.
- To ensure that the original photo identity card is not lost on exam day, keep it alongside the admit card.
- To arrange your exam day transportation, go to the testing location one day ahead of time.
NEET MDS 2024: Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates are advised to check the details mentioned on the NEET MDS 2024 admit card and take at least two to three printouts. In case of any incorrect information, contact the exam authority immediately.
- Candidates are required to carry a valid photo identity card such as a PAN card/Voter ID/Passport/Driving License/Aadhar card with a photograph on the exam day. Government-issued photo identity cards must be produced in original hard copy.
- The entry to the exam centre will begin at 7 am and the entry gates will be closed at 8.30 am.
- Candidates will have to maintain decorum inside the exam centre. Use of any unfair means will lead to the debarment of the candidate from the exam.
- Candidates are advised not to carry electronic devices such as cell phones, pages, calculators, pen drives, and tablets at the exam venue.
- Candidates will not be allowed to make a late entry or exit early from the exam centre
- Candidates must follow the exam guidelines displayed on the computer screen while taking the exam
- Candidates are advised to refrain from tattooing their fingers with the henna/colours to avoid difficulties in finger biometric-based registration.