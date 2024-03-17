NEET MDS 2024 exam tomorrow: Check last-minute tips, exam day guidelines, and more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET MDS 2024 exam to be conducted on March 18.

NEET MDS 2024 exam: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET MDS 2024 exams tomorrow, March 18, 2024. The exam will take place in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM in 56 cities across India wherein around 28,000 candidates are expected to appear for the entrance exam.

The admit cards for the same have already been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have yet not downloaded their NEET MDS 2024 exam admit card, can do so by accessing the official website of NBE, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the NEET MDS 2024 are advised to check the exam details, pattern, guidelines, and other instructions here.

NEET MDS 2024 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted in an online mode for three hours. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres across India. Candidates are advised to download their NEET MDS 2024 exam admit card and check their exam centre one day before the exam to avoid the last-minute rush.

The exam paper will have a total of 240 questions which will be 960 questions. The exam will be in an objective type format. There will be a 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers. Candidates are advised to refer to the previous year's exam papers and try to solve within the time limit. This will give you an idea of your speed in the exam.

NEET MDS 2024: Last minute tips

Candidates are advised to review their revision notes.

Instead of concentrating on your weaknesses, pay attention to the strong and somewhat prepared chapters or topics.

Print up a few copies of the NEET MDS 2024 admissions card.

To ensure that the original photo identity card is not lost on exam day, keep it alongside the admit card.

To arrange your exam day transportation, go to the testing location one day ahead of time.

NEET MDS 2024: Exam Day Guidelines