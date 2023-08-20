MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling date announced, choice filling process to start on August 29

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling date out

MP NEET PG 2023 round 2 counseling date: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has announced the round two counselling dates for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET PG 2023). The candidates who are seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) medical courses can participate in the round 2 counselling process. The choice filling process will start on August 29 at dme.mponline.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the list of vacant seats will be released on August 29. Candidates should note that choice filling and locking process is essential for all the candidates who want to participate in the second round process of MP NEET PG 2023 counselling including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for up-gradation. The window for choice filling and locking will be available till September 1.

The second allotment list will be released on September 6. After that, the candidates will be able to report to the designated college, upgrade their seats, opt for online resignation/cancellation between September 7 to 11.

The board will grant admission to 830 MD, MS, PG diploma and 313 MDS through NEET PG 2023 score. The seat allotment will be based on choices filled by the candidates, seat availability, reservation policy among other factors.

The board has extended the last date for first round admission till August 20, 6 PM. Those who wish to opt for upgradation and resignation will be able to submit requests by August 26.