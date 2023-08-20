Maximum 150 seats allowed in medical colleges to be set up from 2024-25 academic session, says NMC

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maximum 150 MBBS seats will be avaialble in medical colleges from next year

Medical Courses, Increase of Seats for Existing Courses, and Assessment and Rating Regulations, 2023. According to the NMC, there can be a maximum of 150 seats in medical colleges from the next academic session 2024-25 if the medical college follows the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh resident in the state.

According to the rules announced on August 16, any extra seats that are permitted for admission must fit within the number of seats allotted for admission to that college. With the exception that colleges that requested more seats for the academic year 2023–24 but did not receive them may request the same number of seats (totaling 200 or 250) once only in the 2024–25 academic year. The rules indicated that after 2023–2024, only medical colleges with annual intake capacities of 50, 100, or 150 seats may receive a letter of approval to open.

What facilities will be provided by the medical institutions?

After the publication of this amended regulation, every hospital requesting permission to establish a medical college must include a medical college, an attached teaching hospital, and hostels for students and interns, with or without a residential area for faculty and other college or hospital staff. According to the rules, the teaching hospital or institution, the medical college, and the intern and student housing must all be on the same campus or no more than two campuses.

The distance between the hospital and college plots must be traveled in no more than 30 minutes, per the rules. There must be at least 220 beds in the hospital. According to the college's geographic location, any hospital requesting authorization to build a medical college must have affiliated rural health training centers, community health centers, or urban health centers that will be used for internship training purposes.

Apart from this, there should be labs, libraries, journals, lecture theatres, biomaterial waste management, research facility, college website, and accommodation facility on medical campuses, according to the guidelines.

(With PTI inputs)