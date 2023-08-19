NEET PG 2023 choice filling process starts at mcc.nic.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NEET PG 2023 choice filling process begins at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023, NEET PG 2023 choice-filling process: Medical Counselling Committee has started the choice-filling process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Post Graduation. Candidates can select their preferred courses and institution on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The second round of NEET PG choice filling and locking will end on August 22. The seat allocation for this round will be made public on August 25.

The deadline for uploading supporting documents is August 26 for applicants whose seats in the second round of NEET PG counseling have been confirmed.

ALSO READ | AIAPGET 2023 results released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, check scorecard direct link

They need to report at the designated institution or institute between August 27 and September 4. The student verification will be done between September 5 and 6.

NEET PG 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Log in with your credentials Start filling in your choices of courses and college Fill in your designated choices and lock Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

The MCC will hold two additional rounds to fill the seats allotted under the all-India quota. The third round of counseling will begin on September 8 and the fourth round on September 28. This year, the MCC is in charge of overseeing the counseling process for 26,168 doctor of medicine seats, 9,22 PG Diploma seats, 13,649 Master of Surgery seats, and 1,338 DNB CET seats. Together, 649 hospitals and 6,102 colleges are involved in the process.