AIAPGET 2023 results released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, check scorecard direct link

Follow us on Image Source : AIAPGET AIAPGET 2023 result link available at aiapget.nta.nic.in

AIAPGET 2023 results, NTA AIAPGET 2023 scorecard: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of all India AYUSH postgraduate entrance test (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can check their scorecards at the official website— aiapget.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the exam on July 31 for 38, 056 candidates for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani. The exam was held at 170 Centres in 95 Cities. The answer keys and recorded responses of candidates were released on August 5 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till August 07. The testing agency had received 3537 Answer Key Challenges out of which 173 were the unique challenges. Based on their challenges, the final answer keys and results have been prepared.

The challenges were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for review. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the Final Answer Keys were prepared which were used in preparing the Result of - AIAPGET– 2023., reads official notice.

AIAPGET 2023 results: How to download?

Visit the official website of AIAPGET, aiapget.nta.nic.in Click on the AIAPGET 2023 results under candidate's activity It will take you to the login window Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details AIAPGET 2023 results will appear on the screen Download and save AIAPGET 2023 results for future reference

AIAPGET 2023 results direct link