CBSE 2024 exam: Board issues guidelines for LOC submission for Class 10, 12, details here

CBSE 2024 exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared guidelines regarding the 'List of Candidates’ form for class 10, and 12. According to the board, it has been seen that in the past, students and schools have not been "sincere and careful" when filling out the forms.

The board directed all schools and students to provide accurate information about their subject and other details while submitting LOC, List of Candidates.

The board has already started the List of candidates (LOC) submission for class 10th, and 12th exams 2024 from August 18. The board asked students and schools to provide accurate information, otherwise, it may create problems in their futuristic goals.

The official notice reads, 'As LOC submission has started, so with this circular, all the schools are once again reminded the importance of correct submission of data in the LOC. Hence, Principals/Schools are directed to go through the LOC Notification No CBSE/LOC/2023-24/ dated 17/08/2023 meticulously before filling up of candidates’ information. Staff engaged for filling up of details should be made aware of all the guidelines which are laid down in the said circular to avoid mistakes. Parents may also be briefed about the importance of correct data and the consequences if wrong data is submitted. Subject correction after submission of LOC will not be entertained in any manner'

The last date for submitting the LOC is September 18 without a late fee. The list will be accepted until September 19 with a late fee of Rs. 2000/-.

Causes of misinformation provided in application

Also, the board said, if the wrong subjects were filled in the LOC, the students will not be allowed to appear in the exam. If the wrong demographic details of the students need to get these details corrected after passing exams, and thus may face problems in admissions, etc.