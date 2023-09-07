KCET round 2 seat allotment 2023 result to be released today at kea.kar.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV KCET round 2 seat allotment 2023 result today

KCET round 2 seat allotment 2023 result: The Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) is going to announce the round 2 seat allotment result today, September 7. Candidates who applied for the round 2 admission process can download and access the result list from the official website of Kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the UGCET 2023 second round seat allotment result for admission to engineering, architecture, BPharma, Farm science, and B.Sc. Nursing courses will be released today, September 7. Once the result is declared, the candidates will be able to download the KCET round 2 seat allotment result by following the easy steps given below.

Earlier, the exam authority scheduled the date of releasing seat allotment results for September 6, which was then extended to September 7. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

KCET 2023 seat allotment result: How and where to download?

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in Click on the notification that reads 'UGCET 2023 round 2 seat allotment result' Enter your application number, password and click on the login Login in using the provided credentials. KCET round 2 seat allotment 2023 result will appear on the screen Download and save KCET round 2 seat allotment 2023 result for future reference

Candidates should note that if they received medical seats in the second round, regardless of whether they chose engineering in their initial registration. To confirm their admission, candidates with reserved seats will have to pay the confirmation fee online.

Following a successful payment in response to the KCET second round result for 2023, applicants must appear at the pertinent institution for document verification with the seat assignment letter.

If candidates are unsatisfied with the course or college they were assigned, they can also take part in the following rounds of KCET counseling. If candidates are satisfied with their round one allotment and want to participate in later rounds, it is advised not to go forward and report to the college for admission.