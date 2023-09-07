DU admission 2023: Delhi University to release list of vacant seats for spot round today; check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG BTech spot admission round vacant seat announcement today, September 7.

DU admission 2023; Delhi University UG admission spot round vacant seats: The University of Delhi is all set to take admission to undergraduate and BTech programs for the academic session 2023–24 through the spot admission round. The varsity is going to announce the vacant seats for undergraduate and B.Tech course admission today, September 7.

Candidates will be able to apply for the spot admission round from today, September 7. The window will remain open till September 9. The university will declare the allocations in the spot admission round on September 11, and the candidates will be allowed to accept the seats from September 11 to 13.

Candidates who have applied and are not admitted to any Delhi University college or faculty on the date and time of the declaration of vacant seats for the spot admission round by 5 p.m. today can participate in the spot admission round for undergraduate and B.Tech. programs.

ALSO READ| DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to declare vacant seats for spot admission for UG, BTech courses today

Candidates should note that the university will not allow those candidates to participate in the spot round who were offered a seat in the earlier DU UG spot admission round but failed to complete the admission process. The varsity may announce more spot admission rounds later after considering the vacant seats and other admission factors. The candidates have been advised to check the university's official website for the latest news.

Earlier, the university stated that admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions, and to be considered in the spot admission round, the candidates will have to opt for the spot round through their dashboards that will be available on the university's portal. Candidates will be able to choose the program of their choice, subject to the availability of seats.

Delhi University has made it compulsory for the candidates to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round for entry to UG and BTech courses.

ALSO READ | DU NCWEB special cut-off list out for B.Com, B.A. programmes; admission window to open today

Candidates will not be able to opt for an upgrade or withdraw during the DU, UG, and BTech spot admission rounds. The seats allocated in the spot round will be final, as per the university's statement.