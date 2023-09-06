DU NCWEB special cut-off list out for B.Com, B.A. programmes; admission window to open today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU NCWEB special cut-off list out for B.A. and B.com courses at du.ac.in

DU NCWEB special cut-off list, DU NCWEB special cut-off list for B.Com, B.A. programme: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the special cut off list for Admisssions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses of the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) for the acadmic year 2023-24. Candidaes can check the DU NCWEB special cut off list at the website of DU, du.ac.in for admission to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses for the acadmeic session 2023.

The cut off list for students who fall under the General, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories has been uploaded on the official website.

The online admission will begin on September 6 at 10 am and continue till September 7 at 11:59 pm at the respective teaching centers.

According to the special cut-off list, the cut-off for the BCom program reached 86 percent in Miranda House, while it is 85 percent in Hansraj for students in the general category. The Sri Guru Gobind Singh College Of Commerce, Delhi University (SGGSCC, DU) has closed its doors to new students, with Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College having the lowest cut-off percentage for admission to BCom programs at 52%.

According to a DU NCWEB notice, the special drive cut-off for candidates from the UR, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PWD is for those who were qualified but were unable to or did not accept admission in the cut-offs released before.

After taking into account the number of open seats in the program at the NCWEB college centers, an unique cut-off list has been made available for students who are UR, SC, ST, and OBC.

Download DU NCWEB Special Cut off List for B.A