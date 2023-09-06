Delhi govt asks Education Department employees to be on standby during G20 summit 2023, details here

Follow us on Image Source : AP G20 will be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam.

G20 Summit 2023 update: Delhi is all set for G20 Leader Summit scheduled to be held from September 9 to 10. The preparations for the G20 summit in full swing. In view of the G20 summit, the Delhi Government has ordered closure of all schools from September 7 to 10 but asked the Education Department employee to remain in the city to meet any need for manpower during the event.

The G20 leaders summit will be take place at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam at pragati Maidan.

The government said in a circular that "public holiday (has been) declared in Delhi-NCR... from September 8 to September 10 on account of G20 Summit and prior to that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami."

ALSO READ | India vs Bharat: EAM S Jaishankar takes a dig at Opposition furore over G20 Summit dinner invite | VIDEO

According to the circular, all the Education Department staff members should remain in the city keeping in view the magnitude of the event and the possible need of manpower for any deployment.

The circular further stated that all staff members should be available on phone and that no out of town vacations would be allowed during this time because their services might be needed at any moment.

Further, all the officers/officials have been asked to ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 summit.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit in Delhi: Who will attend and who will give it a miss? Check complete list

India is hosting the G20 summit in its capacity as the current president of the grouping and it is expected to be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

(With PTI inputs)