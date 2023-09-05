G20 Summit in Delhi: Who will attend and who will give it a miss? Check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI G20 Summit

India is scheduled to hold a mega event, the G20 Leader' Summit, on September 9 and 10, where the top world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and several others leaders are expected to mark their presence in New Delhi.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The G20 comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States-- and the European Union. Besides, this year, India has invited Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and UAE.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Which leaders will attend and who will miss the Summit:

US President Joe Biden: Biden will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 summit on the sidelines of which he will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has announced.

On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the White House said in a statement on Friday. On September 8, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi.

UK PM Rishi Sunak: Sunak will attend the upcoming Summit-- making his first official visit to New Delhi after taking charge earlier last year.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese: Australia, was among several nations which had announced that its Prime Minister will attend the G20 summit. The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: He had confirmed his participation for the upcoming summit in New Delhi. Currently, the relations between India and Canada are at a historic low.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has recently sparked a meme fest by posting a picture with a damaged eye, has confirmed attendance at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

French President Emmanuel Macron: He is also attending the G20 summit slated for September 9 and 10. Besides, it is also expected that the leaders will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez: He has confirmed his attendance at the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida: He is scheduled to attend the summit.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan: As of now, there is no confirmation about his presence at the Delhi event, but several media reports claim he will attend the event.

Russian President Vladimir Putin: The Kremlin confirmed that Putin will not visit India for the much-awaited G20 Leaders Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping: The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Xi will not attend the much-awaited event but added the prime minister will mark his presence.

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: Brazil is set to take over the bloc's presidency from India in December but has not officially confirmed his attendance.

Also Read: China willing to work with India to promote greater and continuous development of both nations: Beijing

Latest World News