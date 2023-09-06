TS ICET counselling 2023: First phase registration begins today at tsicet.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : TSCHE TS ICET counselling 2023 first phase round registration begins

TS ICET counselling phase 1 registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) phase 1. The candidates who willing to take admission in state's MBA colleges can submit their applications at tsicet.nic.in. The last date for submitting registrations are

September 11.

To enrol onself in the first round counselling process, the student should have passed the TSICET 2023 and obtained 50% (for OC) or 45% (for others) in aggregate marks in their degree or its equivalent exam, as per admission eligibility criteria.

According to the official schedule, the document verification will take place from September 8 to September 12. Candidates can make modifications in the application forms from September 8 to 13. The results of the first phase seat distributions will be out on September 17. Candidates who accept seats are required to pay the tuition fees and report online from September 28 to 30. Candidates will have to report to the allotted institute from September 29 to 30.

TS ICET counselling 2023: How to register?

Visit the official website of TS ICET, tsicet.nic.in Register yourself with the required information and submit details Upload documents and pay fees Take a printout of the confirmation page for future records

TS ICET counselling 2023: List of documents

Candidates are required to carry the following documents while appearing for the first phase of counselling process. TS ICET 2023 score report and hall ticket, Aadhaar Card, SSC or its equivalent marks, or a memo-cum-pass certificate for Intermediate or its equivalent, Memorandum of Marks for Degree, Studying or holding a legitimate Transfer Certificate (TC) from Class 9 to a degree, Income statement, EWS certification, if necessary, Integrated Community Certificate (If applicable), If the candidate has not attended an institution of higher learning during the seven years leading up to the qualifying examination, their residence certificate will be required while appearing for the admission process.

