Teachers Day 2023: Duty of teachers, parents to help children develop their abilities, says President Murmu

President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it is the duty of teachers as well as parents to recognise the unique abilities of children and help them develop those abilities with sensitivity. The President spoke at the National Awards to Teachers function here, where 75 teachers were honoured for their contribution to the education sector.

"It is the duty of the teachers as well as the parents to recognise the unique abilities of each child and help the child to develop those abilities with sensitivity. Every parent wants their child to be given special attention and treated with affection and parents hand over their children to teachers with great trust," Murmu said.

"It is a great privilege for every teacher to get the opportunity to share love among 40-50 children of a class," she added.

Emphasising the increasing participation of women in the teaching profession, there should be more female teachers who receive the Teacher's Award. She said that it is very important to encourage female students and teachers for women empowerment.

"Elementary education has a fundamental importance in anyone's life. Many educationists speak about the three-H formula for the balanced development of children in which the first H is Heart, the second H is Head and the third H is Hand,” the president said.

“Heart is related to sensitivity, human values, strength of character and morality. The head or brain is related to mental development, reasoning power and reading and the hand is related to respect for manual skills and physical labour. All-round development of children would be possible only by emphasising on such a holistic approach,” she added.

According to the president, nation's future is built by teachers. She said a high-quality education is considered the fundamental right of every child and teachers play a key role in achieving these objectives. She said the National Education Policy 2020, also makes plain the significance of teachers as builders of nations. The president said that everyone remembers their teachers.

"The praise, encouragement or punishment that children get from teachers remains in their memories. If children are punished with the intention of improvement in them, they realise it later," Murmu said.

