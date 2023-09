Teachers Day 2023: President Murmu to confer National Teachers Award to 75 selected teachers; check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 75 teachers to be conferred by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India on teachers' day

Teachers Day 2023, National Teachers Award 2023: Every year, Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education organises National level function on Teachers Day to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. This year, the Ministry of Education has selected 75 teachers for the National Awards to teachers. The list includes 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

This award function will be held on September 5 at Vigyaan Bhawan, New Delhi. Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, will present the National Teachers' Award in 2023. Each award comes with a silver medal, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, and a certificate of excellence. The honorable prime minister will also be available for an interaction with the recipients of the prize.

These selected teachers will be arriving in the national capital on September 3, and their boarding and lodging arrangements have been made at Hotel ‘The Ashok’, from September 3 (afternoon) till September 6 (forenoon). A briefing meeting will take place on September 3 at 5 pm at the hotel to discuss the schedule of the upcoming days.

SI. No. Name & School Address State/UT/ Org 1. Satyapal Singh Gsss Buroli (06170301402) Rewari, Khol, Rewari, Haryana - 123411 Haryana 2. Vijay Kumar Govt. Sen. Sec. School (02020806002) Mohtli, Indora, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh - 176403 Himachal Pradesh 3. Amritpal Singh Govt. Sen. Sec. School Chhapar, Pakhowal, Ludhiana, Punjab - 141204 Punjab 4. Arti Qanungo (07040122202) Skv Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi - 110092 Delhi 5. Daulat Singh Gusain (05061204902) Govt. Inter College Sendhikhal, Jaiharikhal, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand - 246155 Uttarakhand 6. Sanjay Kumar Govt. Model High School, Sector 49d, Cluster 14, Chandigarh - U.T., Chandigarh - 160047 Chandigarh 7. Asha Rani Suman Govt. Upper Primary School Kharkhada, Rajgarh, Alwar, Rajasthan - 301408 Rajasthan 8. Sheela Asopa Ggsss, Shyam Sadan, Jodhpur, Rajasthan - 342003 Rajasthan 9. Shyamsundar Ramchand Khanchandani Government Higher Secondary School, Silvassa, Daman And Diu - 396230 Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu 10. Avinash Murlidhar Parkhe Disha School For The Special Children, Panaji, Tiswadi, North Goa, Goa - 403110 Goa 11. Deepak Jethalal Mota Shree Hundraibag Primary School, Kachchh, Gujarat Gujarat 12. Dr. Ritaben Nikeshchandra Fulwala Sheth Shree P.H. Bachkaniwala Vidhyamandir Surat Gujarat 13. Sarika Gharu Govt. H. S. School, Sandiya District, Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh 14. Seema Agnihotri CM Rise Govt. Vinoba H.S. School, Ratlam Madhya Pradesh 15. Dr. Brajesh Pandey Swami Atmanand Govt. English School, Sarguja Chhattisgarh 16. Md. Ejazul Hague MS Diwankhana, Chatra, Jharkhand Jharkhand 17. Bhupinder Gogia Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab C.I.S.C.E. 18. Shashi Sekhar Kar Sharma Kenduapada Nodal High School Bhadrak Odisha 19. Subhash Chandra Rout Brundaban Govt. High School, Jagatsinghpur Odisha 20. Dr. Chandan Mishra Raghunathpur, Nafar Academy, Howrah West Bengal 21. Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh Govt. Middle School, Poshnari, Chittergul, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir-192201 Jammu And Kashmir 22. Asiya Farooqui Primary School, Asti Nagar, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh-212601 Uttar Pradesh 23. Chndr Prakash Agrwal Shiv Kumar Agarwal Janta Inter College, UP, Moh, Jatiyan Ahar Bypass Road, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh-203394 Uttar Pradesh 24. Anil Kumar Singh Adarsh Girls Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh, Kaimur-Bhabua, Bihar-821110 Bihar 25. Dwijendra Kumar N.S. Madhuban, Bangaon Bazaar, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Bihar-843314 Bihar 26. Kumari Guddi High School Singhia Kishanganj, Bihar Bihar 27. Ravi Kant Mishra JNV, Beekar, Datia, Madhya Pradesh-475661 Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti 28. Manoranjan Pathak Sainik School, Tilaiya Kanti, Chandwara, Kodarma, Jharkhand - 825413 Sainik Schools Under M/o Defence 29. Dr. Yashpal Singh Eklavya Model Residential School, Phanda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh-462026 Eklavya Model Residential Schools Under Ministry of Tribal Affairs 30. Mujib Rahiman K U Kendriya Vidyala, Kanjikode, Pudussery, Malampuzha, Palakkad, KeraIa-678623 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 31. Chetna Khambete Kendriya Vidyalay No.2, BSF, Indore, Madhya Pradesh-452005 Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan 32. Narayan Parmeshwar Bhagwat, Shri Marikamba Govt. PUC High School Section, Sirsi, Uttara Kannada Sirsi, Karnataka-581402 Karnataka 33. Sapna Shrishail Anigol 29021112803 - K.L.E. Society’s S.C.P. Jr College High School, Bagalkot Karnataka 34. Netai Chandra Dey Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, Deomali, Tirap, Arunachal Pradesh-792129 Arunachal Pradesh 35. Ningthoujam Binoy Singh, Chingmei Upper Primary School, Keibul Lamjao, Moirang, Bishnupur, Manipur-795133 Manipur 36. Dr. Purna Bahadur Chhetri, Govt. Senior Secondary School, Soreng, Sikkim-737121 Sikkim 37. Lalthianghlima Govt. Diakkawn High School, Kolasib, Bilkhawthlir, Kolasib, Mizoram-796081 Mizoram 38 Madhav Singh Alpha English Higher Secondary School, Lumsohdanei, Umling, Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya Meghalaya 39 Kumud Kalita Pathshala Senior Secondary School, Muguria, Pathsalal, Raiali, Assam-781325 Assam 40 Jose D Sujeev Govt. Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala-695004 Kerala 41 Mekala Bhaskar Rao Mcps Kondayapalem Sw. Sc. Colony Kondayapalem, 20thDivision, Spsr Nellore, Andhra Pradesh - 524004 Andhra Pradesh 42. Murahara Rao Uma Gandhi Gvmcp School Sivajipalem, 21, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - 530017 Andhra Pradesh 43. Settem Anjaneyulu S.R.R. Z.P. High School Masapeta, Rayachoti, Annamayya, Andhra Pradesh - 516270 Andhra Pradesh 44. Archana Nooguri Mpps Rebbanapally Rebbanpally, Luxettipet, Mancherial, Telangana - 504215 Telangana 45. Santhosh Kumar Bhedodkar Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School Nipani, Bheempur, Adilabad, Telangana - 504312 Telangana 46 Ritika Anand St. Marks Sec Public School, Paschim Vihar, A- Block Meera Bagh, West Delhi, Delhi - 110087 CBSE 47 Sudhanshu Shekhar Panda K.L. International School, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh - 250005 CBSE 48 Dr. T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar Government Boys HR Sec. School, Alanganallur, Madurai, Tamil Nadu - 625501 Tamil Nadu 49 Malathi S. S. Malathi Government Higher Secondary School Veerakeralampudur, Keelappvoor, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu - 627861 Tamil Nadu 50 Mrinal Nandkishor Ganjale Z P School Pimpalgaon Tarfe, Mahalunge, Ambegaon, Pune, Maharashtra - 410503 Maharashtra

Below is the list of awardees from Dept. of Higher Education :

1. Dr. S. Brinda, HoD PSG Polytechnic College, Coimbatore – 641 004 Tamil Nadu 2. Ms. Mehta Zankhana Dilipbhai, Lecturer Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad – 380 015. Gujarat 3. Shri Keshav Kashinath Sangle, Professor VJTI, Mumbai – 400 019. Maharashtra 4. Dr. S.R. Mahadeva Prasanna, Professor IIT, Dharwad – 580 011 Karnataka 5. Dr. Dinesh Babu J, Associate Professor International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore – 560 100. Karnataka 6. Dr. Farheen Bano, Assistant Professor Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow – 226 007. Uttar Pradesh 7. Shri Suman Chakraborty, Professor IIT, Kharagpur – 721 302 West Bengal 8. Shri Sayam Sen Gupta, Professor IISER, Mohanpur – 741 246 Kolkata. West Bengal 9. Dr. Chandragouda Raosaheb Patil, Professor R.C. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Shirpur, Dist. Dhule – 425 405 Maharashtra 10. Dr. Raghavan B. Sunoj, Professor IIT, Mumbai – 400 076. Maharashtra 11. Shri Indranath Sengupta, Professor IIT, Gandhinagar – 382 055 Gujarat 12. Dr. Ashish Baldi, Professor Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda – 151 001. Punjab 13. Dr. Satya Ranjan Acharya, Professor Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Bhat – 382 428, Dist. Gandhinagar. Gujarat.

Below is the list of awardees from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship :