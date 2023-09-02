Two Delhi teachers will be felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu on Teacher's Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

Two teachers from Delhi have been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award for their contributions in the field of education.

Ritika Anand and Arti Qanungo will be the only two Delhi teachers among around 50 teachers across the country who will be honored at the national capital by the president of India on Teacher's Day. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The awards will be given by the president Droupadi Murmu.

Aarti Qanungo is an English teacher at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Laxmi Nagar, and Ritika Anand is a physics teacher and the vice president of St. Mark's Senior Public School, Meera Bagh. Both teachers will be awarded for their exemplary performance in the field of education. They have used their more than two decades of experience in teaching, administration, and management of school activities.

Ritika Anand has contributed towards spreading awareness about menstrual health among students in her government school. She has been associated with the same school all her career. To ease the process of learning, she has made extensive use of theater to teach children with special needs and implemented special education, mental health, and counseling programs for students. She also contributed to various education portals such as Kishore Manch, NCERT e-vidya, Diksha, Swayam Prabha, and NIOS Mukta Vidya Vani as a subject matter.

Aarti Qanungo, a physics teacher, had contributed to the project, Menstral Hygine, which aimed to teach students to be aware of their own bodies. Quanungo held workshops to teach students more about how menstruation and hygiene work.

A few years back, Qanungo was nominated as a finalist for a global teacher's prize. She believes that education is a basic human right for every citizen. Everyone should come forward and provide the youngsters of this country with this opportunity, she stated.