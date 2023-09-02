Printing of Aadhaar number on degrees and provisional certificate not permissible: UGC tells varsities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI University Grants Commission (UGC)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification regarding printing of Aadhar Number on provisional certificates and degrees issued by the universities.

According to the UGC, news reports claims that some state governments are considering writing the entire Aadhaar number of university students on provisional certificates and degrees granted by the universities. The Higher Education Institutions are considering using it to verify documents at the time of admitting applicants, said UGC.

The commission has brought attention of such institutions to sub-regulation (3) of regulation 6 of the Aadhaar (Sharing of Information) Regulations, 2016, which provide that no entity in possession of the Aadhaar number shall make public any database or record containing the same, unless the Aadhaar number has been redacted or blacked out through appropriate means.

According to the regulations, printing of the Aadhaar number on provisional certificates and degrees is not permissible', stated UGC.

The commission instructed all the Higher Education Institutions to strictly follow the the rules and regulations of Unique Identification Authority of India (IIIDAI) and not print of aadhar number on degrees and provisional certificates.