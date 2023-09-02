DU UG Spot admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment result OUT; Seat acceptance window open till Sept 3

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU UG Spot admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment result announced

DU admission 2023, DU UG admission 2023, DU UG Spot admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the DU UG spot allotment result 2023. Candidates can check the DU UG spot allotment result 2023 on the CSAS portal, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the results, a total of 8,627 candidates have been allotted seats in the round 1 Delhi University spot admission for undergraduate courses. Candidates who have been selected in the spot round one admission list will have to accept the allotment by September 3 up to 4.59 p.m.

Candidates should note that they will not granted the option to withdraw upgrade their assigned seats. Only those candidates who appleid for the supernumerary quota seats had the option to opt for seat upgradation. The varsity had clarified earlier that the allocated seats will be considered final and not subject to changes.

The round 1 seat allotment list is final. No change will be made in the final list.

According to the data, a total of 38,458 candidates applied for DU-UG spot admission 2023 out of which, only 8,627 were allocated seats.

DU UG Spot Admission 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Download?

Visit the official website of CSAS, admission.uod.ac.in Login with your registration number, password DU UG Spot admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment Results will appear on the screen Download and save DU UG Spot admission 2023 round 1 seat allotment Results for future reference

