DU UG admission 2023: Sports supernumerary quota round 2 dates announced on admission.uod.ac.in, schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU Sports supernumerary quota round 2 schedule 2023 announced

DU UG admission 2023, DU sports supernumerary quota: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the dates for admission to sports supernumerary quota round two for the undergraduate programmes. Candidates who are seeking admission in the undergraduate programmes can check the detailed admission schedule at the website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the varsity will open the upgrade window today, September 2 and it will remain active till 4.59 PM of September 3. The results for DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be announced on September 4, 2023. Shortlisted candidates will have to accept the allocated seat in the supernumerary quota between September 4 and 5.

After that, the colleges will verify and approve the online applications between September 5 and 6. The candidates will have to remit the online application fee while accepting their admission till September 7.

ALSO READ | Good News! 'NCERT to become deemed university', students can apply for bachelors, PG and PHD

Candidates are required to take admission to the allocated seat in the supernumerary quota round 2. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the sports supernumerary quota round 2 will forfeit the candidates' claim of the seat allocated in the previous round.