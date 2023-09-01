'NCERT granted deemed university status', announces Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been granted the status of deemed university. The Minister made this announcement during his address on the 63rd Foundation Day of NCERT.

As the apex organization for school education, NCERT conducts various activities and programmes, including educational research and innovation, curriculum development and development of textual and teaching-learning materials.

