Teachers Day 2023: PM Modi Interacting with National Teachers’ Award 2023 Winners, details here

Teachers Day 2023, National Teacher Award 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the winners of the National Teacher's Award and highlighted their contribution in shaping young minds.

The prime minister also asked the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region's history and culture. He also asked them to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

The interaction was placed at Lok Kalyan Marg on September 4. Union Minister of state for Education and Skill Development & Entreprenureship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar and others were also present at the occassion.

This year, a total of 75 teachers have been selected for the National Award from across country who will receive award by the president Draoupadi Murmu on September 5, according to Education Ministry Officials. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Each recipient will receive a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and a silver medal. The event will be organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The list of National Teacher Award winner include 50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The awardees will also get an opportunity to interact with the president.

The purpose of the National Teachers Award is to celebrate the unique contributions of the finest teachers in the country and to honour their commitment, have not only improve the quality of education but also entriched the lives of their students.