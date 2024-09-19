Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
76 schools shut in THIS state as Ganga water level crosses danger mark; know when classes will resume?

Due to the Ganga water level crossing the danger mark, 76 schools in this state have been shut for three days. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2024 13:28 IST
Ganga river flowing above the danger mark in Patna
Image Source : FILE Ganga river flowing above the danger mark in Patna

The Patna district administration ordered the closure of 76 government schools in the rural areas till September 21 as the water level of Ganga river crossed the danger mark at many places amidst incessant rainfall in northern India. This decision has been taken for the safety and well being of students and teachers. 

According to a statement issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, "In view of the rising water level of the Ganga river, a total of 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till September 21. The water level of the Ganga River has crossed the danger mark at some places. This decision has been taken for the safety of students and teachers in the rural areas of the district." 

Ganga river flowing above the danger mark in Patna

Bihar's government has given district magistrates the authority to close schools during floods. The Ganga river has surpassed danger marks at Gandhi Ghat (48.60m), Hathidah (41.76m), and Digha Ghat (50.45m) as of Wednesday. 

Flood-like situations in Ghazipur, Ballia, and Varanasi

The Ganga River in Bihar is in spate, with its water level continuously rising. Consequently, numerous villages around the river are at risk of flooding. Flood-like situations have been reported in Ghazipur, Ballia, and Varanasi due to the rapid increase in water level. In Samastipur and Vaishali districts, water has entered several areas, homes, and schools.

For the past three days, the Ganga River's water level has been rising rapidly. Previously, in August, many Bihar villages were submerged. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region is facing a similar situation

(Inputs from PTI)

