76 schools shut in THIS state as Ganga water level crosses danger mark; know when classes will resume?

The Patna district administration ordered the closure of 76 government schools in the rural areas till September 21 as the water level of Ganga river crossed the danger mark at many places amidst incessant rainfall in northern India. This decision has been taken for the safety and well being of students and teachers.

According to a statement issued by Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, "In view of the rising water level of the Ganga river, a total of 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till September 21. The water level of the Ganga River has crossed the danger mark at some places. This decision has been taken for the safety of students and teachers in the rural areas of the district."

Bihar's government has given district magistrates the authority to close schools during floods. The Ganga river has surpassed danger marks at Gandhi Ghat (48.60m), Hathidah (41.76m), and Digha Ghat (50.45m) as of Wednesday.

Flood-like situations in Ghazipur, Ballia, and Varanasi

The Ganga River in Bihar is in spate, with its water level continuously rising. Consequently, numerous villages around the river are at risk of flooding. Flood-like situations have been reported in Ghazipur, Ballia, and Varanasi due to the rapid increase in water level. In Samastipur and Vaishali districts, water has entered several areas, homes, and schools.

For the past three days, the Ganga River's water level has been rising rapidly. Previously, in August, many Bihar villages were submerged. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region is facing a similar situation

