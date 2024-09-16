Schools, colleges shut in THIS state tomorrow in view of PM Modi's visit: Here's when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools, colleges closed in Odisha closed tomorrow

The Odisha government has announced a holiday on September 17 for all schools, and colleges in the capital of Bhubaneswar in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. An order in this regard has been released by the Chief Minister's Office of Odisha.

The official order reads, 'All schools and colleges in the Bhubaneshwar metropolitan area will have a complete holiday on September 17. Prime Minister will launch the 'Subhadra Yojana' in Bhubaneshwar during this visit. For this, there will be a huge meeting in Bhubaneswar. In view of this, the state government has decided that all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day and the government offices will be closed for the first half of the day'.

What is Subhadra Yojana?

According to the information shared by the Prime Minister's Office, the Subhadra scheme is the largest, single women-centric scheme. The purpose of this scheme is to cover more than one crore women. Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries between the age group of 21 to 60 years would receive Rs. 50,000/- for 5 years between 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Rs. 10,000/- to be credited

Under this scheme, a sum of Rs. 10,000/- per annum in two equal instalments will be credited directly to the beneficiary's Aadhar-enabled and DBT-enabled bank account. On this historic occasion, the prime minister would initiate the fund transfer to the bank accounts of more than 10 lakh women.

More schemes to be launched

Apart from this, the prime minister will release the first instalment of assistance to nearly 13 lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G of around 14 states. The Griha Pravesh celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country will be held during the programme. Prime Minister will also handover the keys of their house to PMAY beneficiaries. He will also launch the Awass+2022 app, operational guidelines for the PMAY-U 2.0, reported ANI.

(Inputs from agencies)