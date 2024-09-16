THESE states to offer MBBS course in Hindi language from academic session 2024-25 | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MBBS course in the Hindi language to be offered from the academic session 2024-25.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the governments of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have made an important decision for the upcoming healthcare professionals. After the Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, both state governments have announced that from the current academic session 2024-25, MBBS will be taught in Hindi within the state. This implementation has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the central government to the Hindi language.

Two medical colleges in Rajasthan will introduce language

The Rajasthan government has decided to introduce the language in phases whereby two medical colleges in the state will adopt the changes from this year's academic session. The names of these colleges are Sampurnanand Medical College of Jodhpur and Medical College of Barmer affiliated under the Marwar Medical University.

MBBS in Hindi will be implemented this year in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has also announced that the implementation of the new changes will be done from the first year of the 2024-25 session. This decision has been taken to provide benefits to the students who mostly come from Hindi medium schools and face difficulties in medical courses due to the language barrier.

'Studying in Hindi will strengthen their fundamentals, help them to develop a deeper understanding of the subject, and enable them to become better doctors, said Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai.

Language will be a choice

The medical aspirants will have a choice to select their preferred language. The introduction of Hindi in medical education was also part of the state's budget.

The announcement of MBBS courses in Hindi for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand was made last year. This came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the Hindi MBBS course books in October 2022, which were the first to be published in Hindi.

The Bihar government also said in July that Hindi-language Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes would be available. On July 2, State Health Minister Mangal Pandey announced that beginning with the next session, students would be able to study MBBS in Hindi.