DU Admission 2023: Delhi University to declare vacant seats for spot admission for UG, BTech courses tomorrow

DU Admission 2023, Delhi University UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi has announced the spot admission round process for undergraduate and B.Tech. courses for the academic year 2023–24. The university will release the vacant seat list tomorrow, September 7, for round two spot admission for undergraduate programs and round one for BTech courses.

Candidates who had applied but are not admitted to any Delhi University college or faculty will be able to participate in the spot admission round for undergraduate and B.Tech. programs after the release of vacant seats for the spot admission round. The announcement of the DU UG and BTech programme vacant seats for the spot admission round will be done tomorrow, September 7, by 5 p.m.

It should be noted that the candidates who were offered a seat in the earlier spot admission round and failed to complete the admission process will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent spot rounds.

What's next?

According to the official notice, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions and will be considered in the spot admission round on the announcement of the spot admission round. The candidates will have to opt in for the spot round through their dashboards.

Candidates will be able to choose any program of their choice, subject to the availability of seats.

It should be noted that the candidates will have to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round for entry to the UG and BTech programs. Candidates will not get any option to 'upgrade' or 'withdraw' during the spot admission round process. The seat allocation in the spot round process will be final, according to the varsity statement.