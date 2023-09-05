DU PG admission 2023: Delhi University to release 3rd merit list on September 11, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DU PG 3rd merit list 2023 to be released on September 11

DU PG admission 2023, DU PG 3rd merit list, CSAS 3rd Round Update 2023: University of Delhi (UOD) has revised the date of releasing the third merit list for admission to various post graduate programmes. According to the revised schedule, DU PG third merit list will be out on September 11, 5 pm. Earlier, the merit list was to be released on September 4. Once the merit list is out, the candidates will be able to download it from te official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in.

DU will conduct mid entry between September 7 and September 9 prior to the third list. Candidates will have to accept their seats between September 11 and September 13 after the release of third merit list. Candidates should note that this round is for both supernumerary quotas and CSAS allocation.

Departments, colleges, and centers will review these admissions and approve the online applications (4:59 pm) from September 11 to September 14.

The deadline for making the fee payment online is September 15. Depending on the number of vacant seats, the university may announce additional admission rounds. Candidates have been advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates.

DU PG 3rd merit list: How to download?

Visit the official website of DU, admission.uod.ac.in Click on the 'PG admission' A new page will open Candidates are required to login to your dashboard by submitting the essential information Check and download their allotment result

