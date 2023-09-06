Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 allotment result declared on kea.kar.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka NEET UG allotment result declared

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the round 2 allotment result for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling process can check the allotment result on the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who have been selected in the second round will have to make payment of fees against NEET UG allotment from September 7 to September 11, 2023. Aspirants will be required to deposit original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents between September 7 and September 11, 2023.

"The candidates who have been allotted government seat in private medical colleges and private seat in private medical colleges then only submit the original documents at KEA, Bangalore, with two sets of attested photocopies as per their eligibility," reads an official release.

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result: How to Check

Visit the KEA official website at kea.kar.nic.in 2023.

Click on the Karnataka NEET UG tab from the 'Admissions' dropdown menu.

Next, click on the link that reads, "UGNEET 2023 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link"

Enter the CET number in the given spaces

Check Karnataka NEET UG round 2 allotment result PDF

Download the round-2 allotment results for future reference.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

1. UGNEET-2023 Scorecard and Admit Card (Two copies)

2. KEA Verification slip (Two copies)

3. Fee Paid Receipt (Two copies)

4. All Original Documents as per Verification slip (Two photocopies)

5. Annexure-1 (Two photocopies)

6. Annexure-9 (Rural Service Bond) (Two photocopies)