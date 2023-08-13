Mock seat allotment list released for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 at kea.kar.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mock seat allotment list released

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling, Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat allotment list: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has again released the mock allotment result for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today, August 12. All those who appeared in the counselling process can check the result at the official website of kea.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, the result list was released on August 11 but the names of some candidates were not mentioned in that list. Now, the exam authority has released the revised list of the mock seat allotment on its website for engineering, medical, dental agriculture, architecture, and other courses. Candidates can download the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling mock allotment list by the easy steps below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to download?

Visit the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling mock seat allotment result link' It will take you to the login window where you need to enter your application number, and password and click on the submit button Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list will appear on the screen Download and save Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list for future reference

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment list

According to the official schedule, the candidates can submit applications by 11 am on August 14 to change option entry. The first seat allotment list will be out on August 16 after 6 pm. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.