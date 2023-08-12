MP NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 dates out on dme.mponline.gov.in, schedule here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2 tentative schedule released

MP NEET UG 2023 counselling round 2: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the tentative dates for the round two exam for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling. The notice in this regard can be downloaded from the official website of DME, dme.mponline.gov.in.

The exam authority will publish the vacancy details and list of the eligible candidates on August 22. Applicants who want to participate in round two of counselling must fill out and lock their selections once again between August 22 and August 24. Candidates who opted for upgradation will have to appear for choice filling and locking round.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice filling and locking begins, seat allotment on August 18

The results for seat allotment for round two will be uploaded on August 28. Camdodates will have to report to the allotted medical college in person along with the required documents for document verification and admission from August 29 to September 3 till 6 pm.

Candidates can opt for upgradation from August 29 to September 3. Candidates who wish to withdraw from their seats, for them seats leaving bond will be applicable.

Furthermore, the dates for the first round counselling have also been revised. The last date for the admission, upgradation, and resignation will be August 14, 2023. The seat allotment list will be declared on August 18 and the last date for admission, upgradation and resignation for the candidates participate in the state UG counselling first round also have been extended till August 19. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of DME, Madhya Pradesh for more related details.

ALSO READ | NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 final allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, download here