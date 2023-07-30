NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 final allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, download here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 1 final allotment result declared

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final result for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2023 today, July 30. The official website-- mcc.nic.in is hosting the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 1 final seat allotment result.

The round 1 seat allotment list comprises of NEET UG rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, allotted category, candidate category and remarks. Candidates who have been allotted seats in round 1 allotment result can download the rank letter/ result from the website and physically report at the allotted Medical and Dental college with original documents between July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates' data by institutes will be held from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Final Allotment Result: How to Check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Go to the 'Current Events' section and click on the 'Final result round 1 UG 2023'

The NEET UG Counselling 2023 final allotment result will appear on the screen

Search your name in the pdf using shortcut key, ctrl+f

Download the allotment letter and save it for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Reporting: Documents Required