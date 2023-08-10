NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 choice filling and locking begins, seat allotment on August 18

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET UG Round 2 choice filling begins

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice filling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 10. Candidates appearing in the second round of MCC NEET UG counselling can fill in the choices and lock their preferences online on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in till August 15.

The final choice-locking process will be available from 3 PM to 11:55 PM on August 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be held August 16 and August 17, 2023. The NEET UG round 2 allotment result will be declared on August 18, 2023.

According to MCC, Candidates must fill in as many choices as they wish, however, the choices should be in order of candidates’ preference. The candidates who will be satisfied with the allotment result need to upload the documents on MCC portal on August 19, 2023. Eligible candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges from August 20 to 28 to confirm their admission on the allotted seat/college.

MCC NEET UG round 2 counselling is being held for vacant seats available after Round 1. Candidates from the general category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, while SC, ST, OBC and PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 500. The last date to pay the registration fee for round 2 is August 14, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates