JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 6 allotment result declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 6 seat allotment result declared

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh( JEECUP) has declared the round 6 allotment result for UP Polytechnic counselling 2023 today, September 13. Aspirants can check the JEECUP round 6 seat allotment result through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can use their login credentials like enrollment number and date of birth to download the UP Polytechnic round 6 allotment result.

As per the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, selected applicants must get their documents verified from September 13 to 15, 2023. Candidates who are satisfied with the allotment result can confirm their admission by making a payment of fee between September 13 and 15, 2023.

UP Polytechnic Round 6 Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can follow the simple way given below to download the UP Polytechnic round 6 seat allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Round 6 seat allotment result of JEECUP Counselling 2023', link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the application number, password and security pin in the given spaces

Step 4: JEECUP round 6 results PDF will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct Link: UP Polytechnic Round 6 Allotment Result 2023

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents at the time of verification.