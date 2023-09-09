UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: JEECUP counselling special round on September 11, complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEECUP counselling special round on September 11

UPJEE Polytechnic 2023: The Joint Entrance Exam Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) special round counselling schedule has been released on the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Aspiring candidates can fill in the choices against Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic (UPJEE(P)) between September 11 and September 12, 2023.

According to the special round counselling schedule, the UPJEE Polytechnic seat allotment result for special round counselling will be declared on September 13, up to 2 PM. The document verification at district help centre will be organised on September 13, from 2 PM. The fee deposit window will be activated between September 13 and September 15, till 12 PM.

The JEECUP special round counselling is not available for students seeking admission to pharmacy programmes. Candidates who failed to submit the seat acceptance fee or could not participate in the earlier rounds of JEECUP counselling 2023 are eligible to register through the special round counselling.

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Special Round Schedule