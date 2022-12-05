JEE Main 2023: Registration to begin soon | check date sheet and big updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) JEE Main 2023 Registration and Exam Dates

JEE Main 2023: The notification for JEE Main Registration Date and Exam Schedule is awaited. Candidates who want to register for the JEE Main 2023 Exam are waiting for the schedule to get released. However, no official statement has been received from NTA regarding the exam date and registration. The National Testing Agency is anticipated to release the notification soon. As per news reports, the registration process for JEE Mains 2023 can begin on December 11, 2022.

It is expected that the administering body of JEE will conduct the JEE Mains Exam 2023 in two sessions. The first session can be held in January 2023. The second session can be conducted in April 2023. According to the latest trend followed by the NTA, the jee main exam will be conducted in two shifts; morning (09 Am to 12 PM) and evening (03 PM to 06 PM). Candidates who want to pursue B.E, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Planning can give JEE Mains exam. Students must note that before registering for the JEE Mains 2022, they must check and eligibility criteria.

Know, how to register for JEE Mains 2023:

Step 1. Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'Registration for JEE Mains 2023.' Step 3. Fill out the registration form and give necessary personal and academic details carefully. Step 4. Upload your scanned image and documents and submit them. Step 5. After this, go to the fee payment stage. Step 6. Once done with registration, download and take a printout of the form.

Students who want to appear for the JEE Mains 2023 Exam, must cover the syllabus from NCERT. Apart from this, they can practice model papers and sample papers. Solving the last year's question papers will be beneficial for the students. This national-level entrance exam is conducted every year for students who want to study at National Institutions.

