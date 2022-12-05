UP Board Exam Date 2023: Date sheet to release on upmsp.edu.in | check out latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP Board 2023 Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet to release soon

UP Board Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is anticipated to release the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exams soon. Students are waiting for the board to make an announcement for the exam schedule. However, no official statement has been received from the board for the date sheet. Once, the admit card for class 10 and 12 UP Board gets released, students will be able to download it from the official website upmsp.edu.in.

For now, the candidates who will appear for the UP Board Exam 2023, can now download the model test paper for practice from the official website. To score the best in the examination, candidates must cover the whole syllabus. With this, practice last year's question papers, model papers and sample papers.

See, how to download the date sheet from the official website:

Step 1. Go to the official website of UP Board. Step 2. Search for the date sheet link on the homepage. Step 3. Click on the link 'Class 10 or 12 UP Board Exams 2023 Date Sheet.' Step 4. PDF will be displayed on a new tab. Step 5. Save and download the date sheet.

The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 UP Board Exam 2023 will mention the Board name, class, exam date and duration, exam day, exam name, examination year and instructions for the students. Students are requested to adhere to the guideline of the board to maintain the decorum of the examination.

They are advised to reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the exam. Students are not allowed to use any unfair means. Carrying electronic gadgets in the exam like mobile phones, calculators, tablets and others is strictly prohibited. 15 minutes will be given to the students to read the question before attempting.

