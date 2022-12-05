SBI PO Admit Card for Prelims out now | check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SBI PO Admit Card 2022

SBI PO Admit Card: The admit card for the prelims exam is out now. The State Bank of India has released the admit card for SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022. Registered Candidates will be able to check and download their admit card, once, the link will be activated. Students must note that the link to download admit card has not been activated yet. Soon as the link gets activated, candidates will be able to download it. The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. The admit cards have been released only for the candidates who registered for the SBI PO Exam 2022.

Direct Link to check and download SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 Admit Card:

How to check and download the SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 Admit Card:

Step 1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in. Step 2. Go to the web/career page. Step 3. Here click on the link 'call letter' to check and download SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 Admit Card. Step 4. You will be directed to a new tab. Step 5. Enter your login credentials (registration number and password) and submit. Step 6. Your admit card will be displayed. Step 7. Save and Download it. Take a printout for future reference.

The SBI PO Prelims Exam 2022 will comprise three subjects; Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English. Candidates preparing for the exam should cover the whole syllabus. There will be 100 questions for 100 marks in the paper. After downloading your admit card, check your details thoroughly. The admit card of the candidate will mention the name, exam date and time, photograph, exam center, guidelines etc.

As per the notification, the revised basic salary for the candidates is Rs 41,960. To get more information about the pay scale and salary, candidates may visit the official website. Students are advised to download their admit card at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

Also Read: SBI PO Admit Card 2022: Released! check direct link to download and prelims exam dates

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Exam 2022: Strategy to excel in exam, see preparation tips and important details