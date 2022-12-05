CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 in Feb! check latest update for date sheet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet to release soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to release the date sheet for the class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 soon. Students in this stage are swamped in the preparation for the exam. As board exams are meant to be very important, every student tries their best to score more. However, the date sheet for the board exam 2023 has not been released yet. Students who will appear for the board exam are waiting for the date sheet to get released.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education informed that the board exam 2023 will be carried out from February 15, 2023. CBSE is anticipated to release the exam schedule for the students. Once, the board release the date sheet for the exams, every student will be informed about the same from their respective schools. Well, students can also check and download the date sheet from the official website.

It was speculated that the board will release the date sheet at the end of November 2022. However, the wait is continuous. Recently, ICSE Board released the date sheet for both class 10 and 12 board exams. The board exam 2023 for class 10 will be held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023. The exam for class 12 will begin from February 13, 2023, to March 31, 2023, as per the date sheet released by ICSE.

Students have almost 3 months to prepare for the exam. Apart from covering the whole syllabus, candidates must practice sample papers or model papers. Solving last year's question papers will always benefit the students to score more. Students will be able to download the date sheet for classes 10 and 12 from the official website. The date sheet for the same will be provided here on our website too.

