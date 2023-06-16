JEE Advanced 2023 Result to be announced on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Result download

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to announce the Joint Entrance Exam 2023 result. According to the official schedule, JEE 2023 advanced results are to be declared on June 18, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2023 exam will be able to check their results on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the results, the final answer keys for Joint Entrance Exam will be released on the official website as per the official schedule. The institute will also release the Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates through the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

Once the result is released, the Joint Seat Allocation JoSAA 2023 process will start on June 19, 2023. The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam Advanced 2023 is already released on June 11, 2023. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 12, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023 by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The exam was held in two shifts - Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result: How to download?