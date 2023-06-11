JEE Advanced 2023 answer key OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key download link activated

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2023) answer key today, June 11. Engineering aspirants can download the JEE Advanced provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in.

The candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key till 5 PM on June 12, 2023. Aspirants can share feedback by logging through JEE Advanced 2023 registration number and date of birth. As per the reports, a total of 1,89,744 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2023, of which 1,80,226 aspirants appeared for both papers.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key

Visit the JEE Advanced official website -- jeeadv.ac.in 2023.

On the homepage, select the desired JEE Advanced paper 1 or paper 2 answer key 2023 link

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and match your responses.

Download and save it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key





JEE Advanced Answer Key 2023: How To Raise Objections

Go to the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, select Feedback 1 or Feedback 2 link

Next, key in your JEE Advanced 2023 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Select the question and raise objection in the prescribed format

Upload the supporting documents and pay the required fees

Submit the challenge and download the confirmation pager for future use.

