GATE 2024: IISc likely to start registration process tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check latest updates

GATE 2023, GATE 2023 registration date, IISc GATE 2023 application form: Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) is likely to start the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) tomorrow, August 30. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The official website reads,'The application portal for GATE 2024 is expected to open by August 30, 2023'. Earlier, the registration process was supposed to begin on August 24 which has been postponed.

The last date for GATE 2024 exam registration was scheduled for September 30. The registration process will end with late fee on October 13, according to the official notification. The candidates will be able to make changes in their application form details including Category, Paper and Examination City, adding a new test paper, and change of personal details till Noveber 11.

GATE 2024 exam and admit card date

This year, Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 and the admit cards will be made available on January 3. The results will be announced on March 16.

GATE 2024: Who is eligible to appear in the exam?

Candidates who are presently studying in the final year of their undergraduate studies or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

GATE 2024: Age Limit

There is no age limit to appear for GATE 2024.

GATE 2024: How to apply?

Candidates are required to apply online on through GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS), accessible from the GATE 2024 website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Click on the 'apply for the exam' Upload photograph, signature, photo ID, and category certificate (SC/ST/PwD) and/or Dyslexic certificate, as applicable. Pay the application fee through the listed electronic payment modes. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Read Official Notification here

GATE 2024: Application Fee

Candidates (All other candidates including foreign nationals) applying to the GATE 2024 will have to pay Rs. 1800 as an application fee, if they are applying in regular period (From August 30 to September 29). While the Female candidates, SC/ST/PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs. 900 as an application fee in regular period.

If a candidate remitting the application fee in extended period (September 30 to

October 13, 2023), they will have to pay Rs. 2300 for All other candidates including foreign nationals. The reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs. 1400.