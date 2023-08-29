GMAT 2023: GMAC reduces exam duration by one hour; registration begins on gmac.com

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV GMAT 2023 registration begins on gmac.com

GMAT 2023 registration, GMAT application form: The Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) 2023 tomorrow, August 29. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications at the official website of GMAC, gmac.com.

To apply for the said exam, The candidate should be a graduate of a recognized university and hold a passport. It should be noted that the candidates who are in their final year of graduation or professionals already employed are also eligible to participate in the GMAT exam for the academic year 2023-24.

This year, the Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC) has made changes in the GMAT exam structure including a reduction in exam duration by one hour. This edition is divided into three 45-minute portions. Candidates should note that this version of the exam does not include the essay writing component.

The aforesaid exam has undergone enhancements introducing a question review and edit option for the candidates. Moreover, the examinees now have the flexibility to select the order of the sections in the paper according to their preferences.

ALSO READ | Holidays in September 2023: Schools to remain closed on THESE days, full list here

Also, a revision has been made to the GMAT syllabus. The council has removed the sentence correction section and introduced a new segment of Data Insights in the GMAT Focus Edition Syllabus.

GMAT 2023 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website of GMAC, gmac.com.

Click on 'Register for exam' available on the homepage.

It will take you to a new window where you need to click on 'Register'.

Click on 'Register for GMAT exam'.

Then, you need to create a new account by providing essential details.

Proceed with the application form after the successful registration.

submit button after paying the application fee and uploading documents.

Print off the application so you have it for reference in the future.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit: Schools, colleges and offices likely to remain closed in Delhi on THESE dates

GMAT 2023 registration: Fee

The candidates belonging to India will have to pay Rs. 22,800 and the candidates belonging outside India $275 and US $300 (INR 24,600 approx) for the online GMAT exam.

Direct link to apply online

GMAT 2023 registration: Exam Pattern

The Graduate Management Admission Test, GMAT 2023 will be a computer-based online test that evaluates applicants' analytical writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading abilities in formal written English. The exam will be of three hours and seven minutes. The said exam is to be taken to get admission into a graduate management program such as MBA, and Master's in Finance-related courses in top business schools across the world.